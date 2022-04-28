Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys New Shares in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 381,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,345,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,091,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,849,000 after purchasing an additional 266,517 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Spirit Airlines by 12,856.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 62.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 59,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,723,007. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 1.41. Spirit Airlines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.26 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Spirit Airlines ( NYSE:SAVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $963.13 million. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 19.70%. Spirit Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 98.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.61) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Spirit Airlines from $46.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna cut Spirit Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, MKM Partners cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.36.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. It serves 85 destinations in 16 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 173 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. It sells tickets through its call centers and airport ticket counters, as well as online through spirit.com; and through various third parties, including online, traditional travel agents, and electronic global distribution systems.

