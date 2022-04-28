Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $2.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $223.57. 31,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,735. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.07, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.43. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 56.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. CME Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

