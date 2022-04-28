Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Grows Stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,098 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.16% of PTC Therapeutics worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,125 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 8.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 17,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $807,613.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $78,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,445,210. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTCT stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $36.16. 20,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,545. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.44 and a 52 week high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 679.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.06.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.79) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $165.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.08 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 97.27% and a negative return on equity of 351.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PTCT shares. Barclays lowered their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.70.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

