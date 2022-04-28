Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $20.39 Million Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned about 0.13% of Eastman Chemical worth $20,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the fourth quarter valued at $2,234,000. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 593.7% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 69,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 59,765 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 152.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EMN traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $104.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,813. Eastman Chemical has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $130.47. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.91.

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

In other Eastman Chemical news, SVP Christopher Moore Killian sold 14,738 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.75, for a total transaction of $1,809,089.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EMN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Bank of America downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $114.00 target price (down from $130.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

