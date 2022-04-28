Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $24.13 Million Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 513,151 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,441 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Snap were worth $24,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 123.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,709,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,682,000 after buying an additional 6,477,834 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,998,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,024,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,003,469. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.97 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.36. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $83.34.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 950,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $36,242,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $271,061.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 229,383 shares in the company, valued at $7,397,601.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,393,234 shares of company stock valued at $80,926,353 over the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Snap from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Snap from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Snap from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Snap from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.14.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

