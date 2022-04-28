Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $26.52 Million Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,028 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 39,554 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.18% of PulteGroup worth $26,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Nixon Capital LLC boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Nixon Capital LLC now owns 68,586 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,920,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,078 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 903 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on PHM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays cut PulteGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group raised PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PulteGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on PulteGroup from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.45.

NYSE:PHM traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.30. 107,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,998,452. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.61 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 13.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.04%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

