Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in McKesson were worth $27,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 17,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its stake in McKesson by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in McKesson by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.25, for a total transaction of $1,757,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total value of $1,025,974.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,329,690. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MCK traded up $1.31 on Thursday, reaching $319.16. The company had a trading volume of 10,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,629. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.44 and its 200-day moving average is $257.53. The stock has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.72. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $180.41 and a 52 week high of $335.60.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.63 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 23.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.15%.

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $262.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McKesson from $312.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.71.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

