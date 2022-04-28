Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $6.75 Million Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,544 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $6,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Teladoc Health by 450.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 111.7% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 290 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $215.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $112.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.79.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $26.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,002,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,384,509. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.08 and a 12 month high of $189.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($41.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($41.00). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $246,753.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

