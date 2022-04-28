Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $8.06 Million Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,791 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.06% of Vail Resorts worth $8,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 237,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,901,000 after buying an additional 29,528 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 107,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,316,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,099,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $305.00 to $303.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $262.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $328.25.

Shares of NYSE MTN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $257.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,778. The stock has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $221.38 and a one year high of $376.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.55.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.72 by ($0.25). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $906.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 30th were paid a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Vail Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 145.25%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 37 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.