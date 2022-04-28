Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 154,629 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Teradata were worth $6,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TDC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Teradata by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 323,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,171,000 after buying an additional 121,822 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 24.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Teradata by 7.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Teradata by 12.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 78,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,528,000 after buying an additional 8,564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $41.43. 14,320 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,727. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.24. Teradata had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 40.90%. The business had revenue of $475.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Teradata Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 22,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,106,215.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $111,120.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,321 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,068.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,940 shares of company stock worth $3,041,408. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradata from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Teradata from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Teradata from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.09.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

