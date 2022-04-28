Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Lowers Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in AON were worth $19,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in AON by 0.7% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,090,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,740,431,000 after purchasing an additional 39,608 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in AON by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,612,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,205,000 after acquiring an additional 24,793 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in AON by 41.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,235,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,515 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AON by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,172,584,000 after acquiring an additional 166,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in AON by 9.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,543,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $726,996,000 after acquiring an additional 212,028 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

NYSE:AON traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $312.11. The company had a trading volume of 13,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,154. The company has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $312.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $299.72. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $223.19 and a 52 week high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 87.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.62%.

AON declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $7.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut shares of AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

In other news, President Eric Andersen sold 7,500 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.57, for a total value of $2,119,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 32,942 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.51, for a total value of $9,306,444.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.