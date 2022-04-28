Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 308,800 Shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,702,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 308,800 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Barclays were worth $17,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Barclays by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 163,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 216.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,055,000 after acquiring an additional 268,811 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 120.6% during the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 89,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 49,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barclays by 121.2% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 41,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares in the last quarter. 2.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BCS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.12) to GBX 260 ($3.31) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. BCS downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barclays has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.60.

NYSE BCS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 402,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,604,178. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $12.20. The stock has a market cap of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.45.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 20.19%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

