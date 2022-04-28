Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 485,100 Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) by 268.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 485,100 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks were worth $5,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the third quarter valued at $116,000.

DNA stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.05. 683,395 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,583,453. The company has a quick ratio of 12.76, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95). Research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $11.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.82.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

