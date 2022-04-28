Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Purchases 538,800 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 2,791.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 538,800 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.20% of Tapestry worth $22,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 166.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,108,830 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $263,170,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445,584 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.8% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,378,032 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $199,095,000 after acquiring an additional 198,170 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,954,950 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $183,137,000 after acquiring an additional 107,978 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 8.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,898,516 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $181,343,000 after acquiring an additional 379,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,867,910 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $180,210,000 after acquiring an additional 265,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.06.

Tapestry stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $32.37. 66,476 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,917,578. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $49.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 33.78%.

In other news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat bought 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $197,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

