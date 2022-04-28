Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 317,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,469 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,664,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,839,000 after buying an additional 206,465 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Under Armour by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,844,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,404,000 after purchasing an additional 461,118 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Under Armour by 2.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,312,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,575 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,617,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,377,000 after purchasing an additional 177,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,554,000 after purchasing an additional 223,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.14. 61,584 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,522,470. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Under Armour had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 6.34%.

In other news, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $45,340.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.75.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

