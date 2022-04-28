Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Raises Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 2,118.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 303,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290,200 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Incyte were worth $22,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INCY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Incyte by 3,061.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 795,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,420,000 after purchasing an additional 770,736 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Incyte by 271.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 754,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,920,000 after buying an additional 551,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,197,584,000 after buying an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Incyte by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,145,000 after buying an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $21,394,000. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Incyte in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Incyte from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink downgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.82.

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $73.80. The stock had a trading volume of 12,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $61.91 and a twelve month high of $88.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.60 and its 200 day moving average is $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.62.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Incyte news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 292,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.74 per share, with a total value of $19,845,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 in the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

