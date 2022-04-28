Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Stock Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 324.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $129.94. 59,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,592,194. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $162.33 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.51 and a 52 week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $20.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.14 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total transaction of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.10.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

