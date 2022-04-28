Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 12,197 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,704 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,197 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.08% of AMETEK worth $27,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AME. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.03, for a total transaction of $81,813.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 5,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $688,189.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AME traded up $0.95 on Thursday, hitting $127.33. 17,007 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.45 and its 200 day moving average is $135.36. The company has a market capitalization of $29.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 20.71%.

AME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AMETEK from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.30.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

