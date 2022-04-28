Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 13,164 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 13,164 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 65,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 41,425 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,898 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 19,212 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.94. The company had a trading volume of 659,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,799,828. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average is $56.46. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 54.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.44.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.