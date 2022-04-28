Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 33,503 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 311,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,503 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $7,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Dropbox by 566.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,529,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,119 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 229,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after purchasing an additional 7,293 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Dropbox by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 2.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

DBX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

DBX stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.95. 92,024 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,693,526. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.90 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Dropbox had a net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 235.32%. The company had revenue of $565.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $226,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Timothy H. Young sold 12,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $264,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $1,456,778. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

