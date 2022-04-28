Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 5,425 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $25,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 515,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 107.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 56,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,908,000 after purchasing an additional 29,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 148,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total transaction of $34,435,726.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW stock traded up $2.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $201.11. The stock had a trading volume of 14,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,959. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.25 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.61. The firm has a market cap of $62.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.06. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 74.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $209.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $255.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $235.50.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

