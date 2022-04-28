Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.09 EPS

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $1.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Teck Resources had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Teck Resources’s revenue was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE TECK traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,729,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.19. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $19.32 and a 1-year high of $44.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is 9.26%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Teck Resources by 91.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after buying an additional 40,648 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $2,695,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 672.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after purchasing an additional 166,659 shares in the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Teck Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$58.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

