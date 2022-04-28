Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Given New C$61.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BGet Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$52.00 to C$61.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$54.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$35.00 target price (down from C$40.00) on shares of Teck Resources in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Teck Resources to a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$64.00 target price on Teck Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Teck Resources from C$63.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$54.05.

TSE:TECK.B traded down C$0.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$49.69. 1,191,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,773. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.64. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$24.84 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.60 billion and a PE ratio of 9.36.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

