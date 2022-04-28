Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $41.00 EPS

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($41.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($41.00), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS.

Shares of Teladoc Health stock traded down $24.29 on Thursday, reaching $33.48. 1,848,119 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,384,509. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Teladoc Health has a fifty-two week low of $50.08 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65.

In related news, CMO Stephany Verstraete sold 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $200,745.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502 over the last ninety days. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TDOC. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $113.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Teladoc Health from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.79.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

