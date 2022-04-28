Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) Shares Gap Down to $316.18

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $316.18, but opened at $309.85. Teleflex shares last traded at $303.52, with a volume of 665 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Teleflex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $370.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $383.00 to $378.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $397.08.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.78, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.28%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TFX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,644 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Teleflex by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 34,600 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 17,526 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,599,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Teleflex by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

