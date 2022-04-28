Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF) Price Target Raised to €3.20

Telefónica Deutschland (OTCMKTS:TELDF – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from €3.00 ($3.23) to €3.20 ($3.44) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered Telefónica Deutschland from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised Telefónica Deutschland from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Telefónica Deutschland presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.98.

OTCMKTS TELDF opened at $3.07 on Monday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

