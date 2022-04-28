Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $$15.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Telekom Austria from €9.80 ($10.54) to €9.50 ($10.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telekom Austria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Telekom Austria from €8.00 ($8.60) to €7.30 ($7.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.

