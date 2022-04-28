Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Telekom Austria AG (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 79.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.
OTCMKTS TKAGY remained flat at $$15.22 during trading on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.89. Telekom Austria has a 12-month low of $15.15 and a 12-month high of $18.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60.
Telekom Austria (OTCMKTS:TKAGY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telekom Austria had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Telekom Austria will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Telekom Austria Company Profile (Get Rating)
Telekom Austria AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed-line and mobile communications solutions to individuals, commercial and non-commercial organizations, and other national and international carriers. The company offers fixed-line services, including access, Internet, fixed-to-mobile calls, international traffic, voice value-added, interconnection, call center, television, IPTV, and smart home services, as well as data and ICT solutions; and digital mobile communications services, such as text and multimedia messaging, m-commerce, information, and entertainment services.
