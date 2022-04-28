Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $153.44 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.44.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Investec lowered shares of Tencent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tencent from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Tencent from $76.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of Tencent stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.26. 3,084,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,897,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Tencent has a 1-year low of $37.92 and a 1-year high of $81.57.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

