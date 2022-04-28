Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.92 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) will announce $4.92 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.91 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare reported sales of $4.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full year sales of $19.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $19.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $20.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.66 billion to $20.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.89. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 4.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

THC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

THC traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,538,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,212. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $92.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $78.83. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.42.

In related news, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 59,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $5,393,772.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.47, for a total value of $542,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

