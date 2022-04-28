Tennant Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:TNC)

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Tennant has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. Tennant has a dividend payout ratio of 19.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TNC opened at $70.43 on Thursday. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $70.09 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.02.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Tennant had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The firm had revenue of $276.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 41.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 8.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after buying an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Tennant in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

