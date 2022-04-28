Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Tennant updated its FY22 guidance to $4.15-$4.75 EPS.

TNC traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.87. 132,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.02. Tennant has a fifty-two week low of $64.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Tennant’s payout ratio is 29.07%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 2,340.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Tennant by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Tennant

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

