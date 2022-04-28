Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.15-$4.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.125-$1.170 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.15 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tennant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating for the company.

Shares of Tennant stock traded down $1.56 on Thursday, hitting $68.87. 132,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.96. Tennant has a 1-year low of $64.67 and a 1-year high of $87.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.90 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 19.18% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Tennant will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Tennant by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,807,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,498,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,483,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tennant by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 237,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tennant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,562,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Tennant by 563.6% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 100,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 85,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, specialty surface coatings, and asset management solutions.

