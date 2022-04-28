Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Receives $20.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TEN shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 13,512.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,552,809 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,446,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,363 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,339,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,752 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 72.6% in the third quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,937,138 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,643,000 after acquiring an additional 814,750 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tenneco in the third quarter worth about $6,207,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tenneco by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 600,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,780,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEN opened at $17.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26 and a beta of 2.07. Tenneco has a fifty-two week low of $9.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 59.64%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Tenneco will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tenneco

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

