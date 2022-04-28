Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Sold by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Tenneco worth $879,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 218.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,883 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tenneco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 71.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TEN. Morgan Stanley raised Tenneco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tenneco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tenneco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tenneco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tenneco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Shares of TEN stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.71. 1,434,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,904,911. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.92. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 59.64% and a net margin of 0.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Ã-hlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

