Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Receives $149.63 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Teradyne alerts:

In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 218.3% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TER opened at $106.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne has a one year low of $102.51 and a one year high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.02.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 42.38%. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Teradyne Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.