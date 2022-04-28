Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.00-1.29 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $780-870 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $820.81 million.Teradyne also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.000-$1.290 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Teradyne from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $160.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Teradyne from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $149.63.

NASDAQ:TER traded up $1.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $107.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,013,426. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $102.51 and a 12-month high of $168.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $113.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teradyne will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total transaction of $1,861,528.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $50,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Teradyne by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 650,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,095,000 after purchasing an additional 77,756 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 593,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,119,000 after acquiring an additional 104,314 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,647 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 412.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

