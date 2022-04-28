Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Position Reduced by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,787 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $11,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 2,081 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,174 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.6% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in Tesla by 1.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 365 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $758,314.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,371 shares of company stock valued at $58,068,492. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $877.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,323,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,627,045. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $938.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $546.98 and a one year high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company’s revenue was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $1,040.00 to $1,200.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Tesla from $888.00 to $1,108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, March 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $960.41.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.