Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,319 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of AECOM worth $8,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACM. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in AECOM by 36.9% in the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,139,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,979,000 after acquiring an additional 307,000 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,554,000. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in AECOM by 416.1% in the third quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 221,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 178,531 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AECOM by 2.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,298,509 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $460,901,000 after acquiring an additional 159,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in AECOM in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,763,000. 86.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.75. 690,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 769,402. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. AECOM has a 12-month low of $58.36 and a 12-month high of $79.97.

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The construction company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. AECOM had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AECOM will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

ACM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.22.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services for governments, businesses, and organizations in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to commercial and government clients.

