Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,695 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 155.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,978,462 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $626,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,618 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,472,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,327,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,330 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,450,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Agilent Technologies by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,179,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $343,385,000 after purchasing an additional 962,754 shares in the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Michael Tang sold 1,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total transaction of $164,814.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

A has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Agilent Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Agilent Technologies from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.23.

Shares of NYSE:A traded up $3.38 on Thursday, reaching $121.06. 3,149,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,102,597. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.24 and a fifty-two week high of $179.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.11 and its 200-day moving average is $143.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.70%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.32%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

