Texas Permanent School Fund Has $17.17 Million Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,228 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 21,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 308,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,913 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Prologis by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 120,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after buying an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Prologis by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $884,750,000 after buying an additional 419,476 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,692,142.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PLD stock traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $173.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,075,163. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.41. The firm has a market cap of $128.06 billion, a PE ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is 63.33%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Prologis Profile (Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.