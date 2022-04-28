Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund owned about 0.06% of GameStop worth $6,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GameStop by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 383,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,349,000 after buying an additional 150,130 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in GameStop by 1,640.0% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 107,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,903,000 after acquiring an additional 101,534 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in GameStop during the third quarter valued at $14,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,126,000 after purchasing an additional 78,453 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in GameStop by 5,052.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,594,000 after buying an additional 70,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get GameStop alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $129.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,760,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,230. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.94 and a 200-day moving average of $148.49. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $77.58 and a 12 month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.92 and a beta of -1.63.

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($2.70). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GameStop news, Director Alain Attal purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ryan Cohen purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $101.76 per share, with a total value of $10,176,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on GME shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th.

GameStop Company Profile (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.