Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 8,921 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Boeing were worth $15,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,223 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,972 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $7,756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $751,000. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.38.

Shares of Boeing stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $154.22. The company had a trading volume of 13,490,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,896,492. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $201.28. The company has a market cap of $91.05 billion, a PE ratio of -21.63, a PEG ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.40. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $146.00 and a 52 week high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

