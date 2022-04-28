Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 15,053 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for about 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $34,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 147.8% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.16% of the company’s stock.

CRM stock traded up $11.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $185.74. 10,476,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,393,280. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.10. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $200.38 and a 200-day moving average of $239.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The CRM provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Salesforce from $340.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $375.00 price objective on Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $365.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $315.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.50.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.02, for a total value of $526,746.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.68, for a total value of $87,556.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,596. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,568 shares of company stock worth $34,416,835. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

