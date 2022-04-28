Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $7,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $126.96. 1,774,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,860,266. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $130.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.89. The company has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $120.22 and a fifty-two week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.87% and a net margin of 16.07%. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.14%.

Several analysts have commented on TEL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

