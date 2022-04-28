Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,022 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund owned approximately 0.07% of Lear worth $7,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lear by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lear during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LEA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Lear from $174.00 to $158.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lear from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Lear in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.33.

Shares of LEA traded up $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.33. The company had a trading volume of 382,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,105. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.51. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $123.28 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.

Lear Profile (Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.