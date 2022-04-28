Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 12,713 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,713 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $7,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harber Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 141.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 157,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 92,528 shares in the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,858,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after acquiring an additional 24,389 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 16,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Activision Blizzard by 219.6% in the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 132,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,727,000 after acquiring an additional 91,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total transaction of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ATVI traded up $0.60 on Thursday, hitting $76.70. 8,163,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,853,067. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.40 and a 12 month high of $99.46. The company has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.77 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 30.65%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.62%.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

