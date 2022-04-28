Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,482 Shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,482 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Genpact were worth $6,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Genpact by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Genpact by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,579,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Genpact by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 153,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the period. 96.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The company had a trading volume of 904,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.90 and a 1-year high of $54.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.67 and its 200-day moving average is $47.57.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 26.18%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Genpact in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

