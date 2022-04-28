Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 3,156 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,448 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,156 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after purchasing an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 101.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 157,918 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 340.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,775. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total transaction of $365,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,141 shares of company stock valued at $18,355,758. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW traded up $37.73 on Thursday, hitting $504.02. 3,754,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,020. The business’s fifty day moving average is $538.62 and its 200 day moving average is $593.90. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 442.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NOW shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.97.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

