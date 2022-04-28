Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 41 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in RH were worth $6,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its holdings in RH by 73.1% in the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in RH by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Eri Chaya sold 17,150 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.11, for a total transaction of $5,627,086.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,163,004.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 447,008 shares of company stock valued at $144,196,925. 33.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of RH from $539.00 to $466.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RH from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.76.

Shares of RH stock traded up $12.49 on Thursday, reaching $353.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 994,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,823. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.91. RH has a 1 year low of $313.85 and a 1 year high of $744.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.35.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.07. RH had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 85.67%. The firm had revenue of $902.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.07 earnings per share. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 26.21 earnings per share for the current year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

