Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,505 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,272 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.4% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $36,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,336,000 after buying an additional 8,914 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 827 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.95, for a total transaction of $845,925.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $38.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $558.89. 2,737,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,164. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.72 and a 52 week high of $672.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $218.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $564.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $597.29.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.20 by $1.05. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 19.70%. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.17%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

